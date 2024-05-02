CENTRAL NEW YORK – Amid a busy mid-season stretch, the Cazenovia girls track and field team notched two more victories and some impressive individual performances, too.

The Lakers remained in first place in the OHSL Liberty National division with an overwhelming 138- 3 victory over Jordan-Elbridge and added a non-league 113-28 win over Morrisville-Eaton to its growing resume.

Susie Pittman and Izzy Stromer-Galley each contributed multiple wins to fuel Cazenovia’s dominating performance against J-E.

Taking three field events, Pittman cleared 10 feet in the pole vault and 5 feet in the high jump while going 35’7” in the triple jump, all three of them equaling or topping her previous bests of the season and part of a Lakers performance where it achieved 58 new season bests against the Eagles.

Stromer-Galley was also impressive, streaking to victory in career best times in the 100 meter (12.9 seconds) and 200 meter (27.0) sprints and helping both the 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays to first place finishes.

Meghan Mehlbaum, Avery Cashatt and Natalie Dolan joined Stromer-Galley in the 4×100, going 54.3 seconds. Mehlbaum then took the 400 hurdles in a career-best 1:11.6, while Cashatt got into the winners circle with a personal best long jump of 15’1”.

Aside from her other titles, Mehlbaum also added to the 4×400 relay with a quick 1:05.7 second leg with Alyssa Wardell and Claire Marris rounding out the team’s overall winning time of 4:33.2.

Reid McMurtrie won the 400-meter dash in a season best time of 1:01.6 with Dinah Gifford (1:04.7) and Margaret Huftalen (1:06.9) also scoring in sectional standard times.

Maura Phillips won the 800 in a season best 2:32.3 with Lily Kogut (2:34.4) and Olivia Ruddy (2:34.8) adding to the sweep in the event. McMurtrie and Ruddy also teamed with Delaney Dowling and Lauren McLean for first in the 4×800 meter relay.

Kogut earned a win of her own in the 1,500 at 5:32.7 with Abby Comeau second. Zoey Gagne captured the 3,000-meter run in a season best time of 11:59.9. Freshman Caroline Mehlbaum rounded out the Lakers wins on the track with a personal best time of 17.9 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Maddy Rothfeld (first in the shot put at 28’6”) and Becca Brooks (first in the discus at 76’7”) helped Cazenovia cap a perfect 54-0 shutout of the Eagles in the field events.

Without a track this season, the Lakers also travelled to Morrisville-Eaton on April 30 for an extra competition. There, Rothfeld swept the shot put and discus while Pittman prevailed in the 100, pole vault, long jump and high jump. Marris ran an impressive 15.9 in the 100 hurdles and won the triple jump while Abbie Comeau picked up a pair of wins in the 1,500 and 3,000.

Lily Kogut headlined the Lakers’ efforts at the Chittenango Invitational on April 26 as she won the mile in 5:37.97 (5:12.93 equivalent for 1,500 meters) with McMurtrie also running an impressive 800 in 2:28.34.