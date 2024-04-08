William R. VanDuser, 85, of Baldwinsville passed away March 23, 2024, surrounded by family. Bill was born August 21, 1938, in Livingston Manor, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Gabriel) VanDuser. He grew up in Preston, graduated from Norwich High School where he was a member of the Varsity wrestling team and state-ranked in his weight class during his senior year. After graduation he joined the Army where he was stationed in Germany. Upon his discharge he enjoyed time travelling across the country for several months, then returned home to find his lifelong career in the printing industry.

Bill moved to the Syracuse area in 1966, eventually settling in Baldwinsville. After retiring from Midstate Printing, he spent his days enjoying fishing, biking, hiking and walking the trails of Beaver Lake Nature Center. He enjoyed playing pitch at the Canton Woods Senior Center and volunteered his time with B’ville Express transporting seniors to appointments and outings. Bill enthusiastically kept up with the New York Yankees and Syracuse University sports passing that passion along through generations.

Bill was the go-to guy for any home improvement project or repair. There was nothing he could not fix. He enjoyed working with wood making frames, furniture, shelves and cabinets and every item that was given came with the wise words of if you take care of it, it will last you. He never showed up to a family event without raspberries and chocolate milk for the grandkids and was always up for an ice cream treat.

He is survived by his three children, James (Cathy) VanDuser of Cuyler, Kathryn (John) Gilmour of Cato, and Kevin (Maria) VanDuser of Land O Lakes, Florida. Seven grandchildren, Nick (Rachel), Alyssa and Megan Gilmour, Michele (Jon) Lang, Michael (Patricia) VanDuser, Gianna VanDuser and Camilla Swart. Two great-granchildren, Michaela VanDuser and Walter Reid and his longtime friend, Donna Leclair. He was predeceased by his sister, Navella Constance and two brothers, Robert and Gary.

A memorial service will be held at R.J. Fahy Funeral Home, 116 N Broad St, Norwich, April 13 at 1p.m. with burial at the JD Lewis Cemetery, Preston. A celebration of life will follow at Fred’s Inn, Norwich. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, 7268 Caswell Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212.