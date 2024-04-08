BALDWINSVILLE – Far more than just on-field challenges occupied the collective minds of the Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team as the 2024 season neared.

On Feb. 22, Alexa Bolton, a beloved member of the 2022 state Class A championship team, passed away. Since age 10, Bolton had battled Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, yet still managed to play multiple sports, including lacrosse and tennis, at Baker High School.

Bolton’s family founded Ribbons of Gold, a nonprofit organization dedicated to children’s cancer awareness and helping families dealing with cancer, and worked in concert with groups ranging from Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to Make-A-Wish and Ronald McDonald House in the effort.

Mourning Bolton’s loss, B’ville’s current players have dedicated this season in her honor, adding extra emotional heft to what already promised to be a tough campaign where the Bees hoped to win a third consecutive sectional title and make a third straight trip to the state final four.

Carlie Desimone, Mia Pozzi and Sophia Muscolino have all graduated, the trio having combined to produce 132 goals and 90 assists a season ago. Goalie Ava Graham graduated, too, as did Sophia Ianno, who led the team with 36 ground balls.

B’ville drew a tough assignment in last Friday’s season opener, facing Fairport, the Section V power who claimed the state title in 2023 in a 10-9 thriller over Massapequa, who had defeated the Bees in the semifinals.

Fairport was impressive here, too, playing at a quick tempo from the outset and establishing a 9-6 advantage by halftime before pulling away in the late going to beat B’ville 18-11.

Brianna Peters, who led the Bees with 66 goals a season ago, found the net three times here, adding an assist, but it was Lea Otts anchoring the attack thanks to her five assists.

Otts, Peyton Dyl and Raegan Radcliff got two goals apiece, while Sierra Natoli and Gisella Trousedale had one goal apiece. Isabella Sebast had four ground balls as Bella Gebhardt and Makenna Polky combined for five saves.

B’ville would have back-to-back games this week against Fulton and Westhill, part of four consecutive home games for the Bees that includes an April 16 visit from West Genesee.