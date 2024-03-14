Steven Leonard Lesinski, 44, of West Chazy, N.Y., cashed in his chips on March 7, 2024, with his loving wife, Stacy, by his side.

Steve was born in Syracuse in 1979 and grew up in Cazenovia, raised by his loving parents, Kathy and Federico, alongside his siblings Mike, Mark and Julie. From his very first to his very last breath, he was always happy and smiling. Always a kid at heart and the eternal jokester, he wouldn’t let up until everyone was in stitches with tears of laughter streaming down their faces. Steve was adored and loved by so many. His generosity knew no bounds. He would give everything he had if he knew it would help another person. Everyone who knew him had stories to share.

After graduating from Cazenovia High School, Steve went on to earn his Bachelors of Fine Arts in graphic design at SUNY Oswego. His passion for design led to him opening Empire Signage, using his entrepreneurial talents to their fullest. He always had an inventive spirit and loved revealing his latest idea. Steve went on to start a new adventure as an industrial training supervisor at Clinton Correctional where he established many life-long friendships.

While attending SUNY Oswego, Steve met the love of his life, Stacy. They married in 2006 and built a beautiful family together with their daughters, Robin and Rosemary. There was never any doubt that Steve loved his family fiercely. He always made sure everything was special for his girls. Christmas always had a surprise “dad gift” that no one ever knew about, not even Stacy. He never missed an opportunity to show his daughters and his wife how loved they were.

Steve would often be found outside boating, four-wheeling, fishing and sitting around a campfire. He instilled these passions in his daughters, never missing the opportunity to spend any moment making these memories. He loved grilling, especially his ribeye, snow or shine.

In addition to fishing, Steve and Stacy were avid Phishers. His favorite song to listen to live was “Farmhouse,” but he mostly loved to hear it because he knew that Stacy liked it the least, even though she would inevitably sing along. Steve could guarantee tickets to any show, no matter how hard they were to get.

Steve’s competitive spirit was unparalleled. It wasn’t uncommon to see him run the table any time he played pool or poker. From family ping-pong championships on Christmas Eve to a friendly game of Apples to Apples on Thanksgiving, there was never any doubt that Steve came to win. This carried into his regular Rocket League sessions where he made friends and foes alike.

Being the quintessential go-getter, you could often find him at auctions, picking up something from Facebook Marketplace, or finding a good deal. He also had a knack for convincing others to help him and then making them think it was their idea all along.

Steve was such a force in every aspect of his life. He made an impact on everyone he met and formed bonds that will forever be cherished in our hearts. He will be deeply missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 18 years, Stacy, and adoring daughters Robin and Rosemary; parents Katherine and Federico Meira; siblings Michael (Jocelyn) Lesinski, Mark (Jen) Lesinski, Julie Lesinski (Adam Walburger), Andres (Cinthya) Meira, and Monica Meira; mother and father-in-law Vern/Jim and Sherry Favreau; brother in-law Christopher (Adriana) Favreau; grandmother-in-law Mabel King; numerous beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Steve was predeceased by his grandparents Leonard and Mary Barker, Anthony and Hilda Lesinski, and his best (animal) girl Layla.

His funeral services took place in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on March 12, 2024.