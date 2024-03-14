Diana Southworth, a long-time resident of Cazenovia and a fixture in the community, passed away peacefully in Cape Cod last month. She was 87.

Diana lived in Caz for nearly 50 years, raising four boys—John, Mark, Tim and Jeff—as well as a menagerie of pets, including several dogs, dozens of cats, a couple goats and even a Starling named Poe who would greet neighbors as they walked past her house. Her home was always full of her sons’ friends and friends of friends. She was a mom to all and her door was always open. She was also a grandma to six and a great-grandma to four.

Diana grew up in Pittsfield, MA. After attending Wheaton College, she supported many charitable causes, married John Southworth in 1960, moved to Caz and became a popular home visitor for the Madison County Head Start program. She was also an enthusiastic world traveler, living with her family aboard a boat in the Bahamas for a year, as well as joining her sister, Virginia, on many trips abroad—even riding camels over the desert past the pyramids in Egypt. She spent the last few years in Cape Cod, spending time with her son John and many dear friends enjoying nearby beaches, as well as lunch outings, concerts and her beloved symphony. She lived to the fullest until the end.

Diana was kind, smart, funny and extremely devoted to her family and friends.

Her charm and amazing strength will be greatly missed.