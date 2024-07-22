VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – At its July 15 meeting, the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees – Mayor Stacy Finney and trustees Rachel Ciotti, Matt Devendorf and Michael LaMontagne – heard from a handful of Second Street residents concerned about the state Department of Transportation’s plan to repave a one-mile stretch of that village road.

Last November, DOT project director Paul Lo Gallo outlined the proposed reconstruction of state Route 370 – also known as Second Street – easterly from the Liverpool Elementary School entrance to the intersection at Oswego Street at Heid’s corner.

The work, scheduled to begin in April 2025, will include excavation and removal of the road’s existing pavement, a reconstruction of the roadway base, upgrades to traffic signals, updating the drainage system and installation of handicapped-accressible curb ramps.

Now the DOT also proposes to add a bicycle lane to its streetscaping. To make that possible, village trustees are considering a prohibition of parking along Second Street.

Four residents who attended the July 15 meeting said the proposed changes would cause major inconveniences including accidents.

Others suggested lowering the speed limit there, and one man called for a traffic light to be installed at the corner of Second and Hickory streets.

Finney promised the residents that she would alert the neighborhood via a letter which would explain the situation and invite them to attend the Aug. 19 trustees meeting to comment on the plans.

Trucks ticketed in June: 22

At the village board’s monthly meeting on July 15, Police Chief Jerry Unger reported via memo that his officers made 210 traffic stops and issued 166 citations for violations of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws in the month of June.

Officers stopped 22 tractor trailers in the village last month, and ticketed all of them for being overweight.

Seven accidents were investigated here last month. Officers made 26 residential checks and 251 business checks in June, while responding to a total of 727 incidents and calls for service.

That number of monthly calls represents an average of 24 calls answered per day.

The LPD arrested 38 individuals last month on 45 criminal charges.

New officer sworn in

Before this month’s meeting, Trenton Stillman was sworn in as a full-time officer. Stillman previously worked for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Custody Division.

The LPD presently has a total of eight officers, six full-time and two part-time. As recently as five years ago, in 2019, the department had 16 total officers, four full-time and 12 part-time.