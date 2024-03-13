Elizabeth Anne Davenport (“Betty,”) affectionately known as Nama, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2024. Born on Oct. 23, 1939, she graced the community of Skaneateles with her presence for over 50 years.

Betty dedicated 27 years to inspiring young minds as a high school math teacher at Auburn High School.

Her passion for music shone through her talent with the clarinet, performing with the Auburn Civic Band and Skaneateles Community Band.

An avid traveler, Betty explored the world with curiosity and joy.

Betty was a devoted wife to her late husband, Ted E. Davenport, who predeceased her in 2014. Ted’s passion for theatre—acting, directing, and producing—was a significant part of their lives together. Betty cherished her weekly dinner group traditions, exploring new restaurants every Thursday night, insisting “Friday was for amateurs.” Above all, Betty’s heart belonged to her family.

She was a loving mother to Andy Davenport (Holly), Jim Davenport (Stacy), and Patti Burak (Ahmet), and a doting grandmother to her many grandchildren. Her nickname, Nama, was affectionately coined by her grandson Jesse, who couldn’t quite pronounce “Grandmother.”

In her final years, Betty moved to Bluefield in Auburn, living there for seven years before spending her last year under the compassionate care of her son Andy in Manchester, MD.

There, she became an active member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, contributing to the community and bringing joy with her spirited presence. Despite her struggle with Dementia/Alzheimer’s, Betty’s vibrant spirit never faded.

Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at Lake View Cemetery, Skaneateles.

In honor of Betty’s life and legacy, her family requests that donations be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, PO Box 185, Hampstead, MD 21074, in lieu of flowers. Betty’s memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched, a testament to a life richly lived and dearly loved.

