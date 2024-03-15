Kenneth Ray Scouten passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 12, 2024, at the age of 84. Ray was born and raised in Old Forge, N.Y., to the late Oliver Patrick and Edna Scouten.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife and “best buddy,” Teresa Scouten, of 62 years, his son, Carl R. Scouten (Lisa,) four grandchildren: Carl M. Scouten (Lindsey,) Paul Scouten (Danna,) Mary Tamburri (Michael) and Andrew Scouten, and one great-grandchild, Christopher. Ray is predeceased by his son, Mark Scouten.

After graduating from Town of Webb School in Old Forge, with a graduating class of 13 students, Ray attended Colgate University where he studied English and was a member of the marching band. Having a desire to pursue higher education, Ray received his master’s degree in English from Syracuse University. He went on to become a dedicated college professor at Norwich University in Vermont and then spent almost his entire 30-year teaching career at Cayuga Community College in Auburn, N.Y. Ray taught English literature, world literature and public speaking and was known for his tough grading and passion for proper grammar.

During Ray’s tenure as a college professor, he participated in several research sabbaticals, including a year-long study of author Flannery O’Connor. He was selected as one of only a handful of scholars to study in O’Connor’s private library in Milledgeville, GA. He also was the lead contract negotiator for New York State’s Teachers’ Union for many years, serving as a fierce advocate for pensions and health insurance.

Ray was also a leader in his family, always providing direction, encouragement and support. He emphasized the importance of education to his children and grandchildren, often serving as the family’s “student advisor.” He’d greet his grandchildren with his famous line, “so what’s up with you?,” excited to hear of their recent academic and personal accomplishments. Due to his dedication to academia, all of his children and adult grandchildren are college graduates.

Most importantly, Ray shared 62 years with the love of his life, best friend and confidant, Teresa. Ray and Terry spent their lives together as residents of Skaneateles. They loved bird watching and traveling around the U.S. and Canada to see their favorite Shakespearean plays. Ray was also an avid reader and, as his son, Carl, would say, has read at least three quarters of the Skaneateles Library.

Finally, Ray was a devoted Cleveland Browns fan. His family can thank Ray’s father, O.P., for passing down the love and misery Cleveland Browns’ fans share. Each year, Ray and his family would travel to a Browns game. The Scoutens are now five generations of Browns fans and are hopeful “this year is our year” with Ray watching over them!

A service was held at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 10 a.m., on the 30th anniversary of the passing of Ray and Teresa’s son, Mark. In lieu of flowers, Ray’s family asks for contributions to a charity of your choice.

