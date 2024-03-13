Marjorie J. Dence, 101, of Baldwinsville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2024, at McHarrie Pointe Assisted Living in Baldwinsville.

Marjorie was born on Nov., 4, 1922, in Marcellus, New York, to Floyd and Phyllis Higgins.

The youngest of four children, Marjorie often shared many memories of her adventures with her siblings and many cousins growing up “in town” part of the year and with summers spent “on the farm” in the country.

Marjorie graduated from Marcellus High School in 1940. She later met, through her cousin, a handsome young man, Joseph H. Dence, whom she married in 1942 and together they operated a dairy farm in Baldwinsville for many years.

Marjorie was totally devoted to her family and loved being a wife to Joe and a mother to daughters; Sherry, Susan and Kimberly and son, Jim.

Her commitment to her family continued throughout the years and her children knew how loved and supported they were by their mom.

Marjorie’s great passion was music; playing songs from the 40s and 50s on the piano and singing along with Frank Sinatra and Perry Como, even while doing her ironing.

In 1997, Marjorie and Joe moved to McHarrie Towne Retirement Community where she spent many happy years, later moving to McHarrie Pointe Assisted Living, where she lived until her death.

Marjorie was known for her strong spirit and determination, as well as her kind and caring nature, and her beautiful smile that she shared with everyone she met.

Marjorie was a lifelong member of Baldwinsville United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Joseph H. Dence; her sister, Mary Bendall; her brothers, Carl Higgins and Edward Higgins; and her grandson, Jamie Dence.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Barber(Terry) of Anacortes, Washington, Susan Greathead(Ian) of Roswell, Georgia, Kimberly Dence of Syracuse, and son, James Dence of Jordan; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and very special friend, Shirley Turcotte.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Arrangements by Falardeau Funeral Home, Baldwinsville.