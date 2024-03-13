TOWN OF MANLIUS – The owner of Wanoa Golf Course is planning to build an indoor driving range and entertainment facility, called Tracertech, just north of Wanoa’s existing driving range.

On Monday, the Manlius Planning Board heard an initial presentation for an 18,200 square foot, two-story building, proposed by Wanoa owner John Graves. There would be two levels to the driving range and 16 overhead doors on the southern side of the building would open toward the existing driving range.

In addition, Graves plans a full-service bar and indoor miniature golf facility in the proposed building, located at 6940 Schepp’s Corners Road. It would also include a private room for birthday parties and other celebrations.

Each of the hitting bays would be equipped with an area to store equipment and a lounge setting. Guests would be able to order food and drinks while they play golf. The bays would be heated so the facility could be used all year long.

The hitting bays would also feature technology to allow golfers to track the speed and spin on each of their shots, allowing them to play virtual golf courses.

Graves said that for the first time, in 2023 more people played virtual golf than actually played on golf courses. It’s particularly popular with a younger demographic, he said, and he hopes high-tech facilities like Tracertech will help hook a new generation of people on golf.

“This is very high tech, cutting edge for the golf industry,” he said.