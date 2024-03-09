Betsy Fraser Budrow passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2023, at the age of 91 after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Betsy was born in Albany on Nov. 19, 1931, to the late James Kenneth Fraser, Sr., and Josephine (Murray) Fraser.

She graduated from Rensselaer High School, Rensselaer, N.Y., and Skidmore College, Saratoga, N.Y., with a degree in mathematics. She spent much of her adult life in Cazenovia, raising a family and working as the office manager at the local medical center.

Betsy was also one of the pioneering volunteers with CAVAC (Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps). She spent time at Willow Bank Yacht Club, as well as the Cazenovia Ski Club. She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Later in life, she returned to her native Capital District to work in the family engineering business until her retirement in 2010.

Preceded in death by her brother James K. Fraser, Jr. and former husband, Harry E. Budrow, Jr.

Betsy is survived by her three children: Leigh Haines (Mike) Ranger, Amy Patton, and Jeff (Michele) Budrow as well as ten grandchildren: Samantha Dluzak, Cassandra Foli, Benjamin (Brianna) Haines, Jonathan (Mari) Haines, Christopher Haines, Daniel Haines, Caroline (Vinney) DiBacco, Anton (Jenna) Patton, Christopher (Jill) Budrow and Rebecca Budrow.

She is also survived by her brother Robert (Nancy) Fraser, sister-in-law Joyce Fraser, as well as six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered for her can-do spirit for a variety of projects, whether it was volunteering at her local church or making each of her grandchildren hand-made quilts. A private memorial service is planned in the Albany area with only close family members present. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in her name.

Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to The Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Latham. For further information or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.