Harold Dean Johnson, of Skaneateles, peacefully passed to his eternal rest on March 8, 2024. He was married to his devoted wife, Jean Marie, for over 55 years.

He was born in Nelson, WI, to his parents, Kathryn Bennett Johnson and Harry E. Johnson in 1937. He grew up in Milwaukee, WI, and graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN.

Dean loved his family and was known for his keen sense of humor. He enjoyed being with family and friends and always brought laughter and joy to those around him. He absolutely loved music and live theater and sang in several choral and barbershop groups. He was also an avid lawn bowler while in Florida.

Dean and Jean Marie spent their retirement years by the lake in Skaneateles and in Mount Dora, FL. He enjoyed working with young people and was a mentor, tutor, literacy volunteer and crossing guard.

In addition to his loving wife, Jean Marie, he is survived by his son David Edward Johnson (Stephanie), his granddaughter Logan Johnson, his beloved sister, Sharon (Johnson) Lee, his brother-in-law George Parsons (Sherry), his cousin Joan Fohr, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Dean was predeceased by his parents Kathryn and Harry Johnson, his stepfather Robert Adams and his beloved sister Patricia (Johnson) Lind, and his cousin Gail Semler.

A celebration of Dean’s life will be shared with family and friends at a later time.

The family would like to thank the staff at Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia, N.Y., for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York – 5105 Campuswood Drive, Suite 102, East Syracuse, NY 13107, or the charity of your choice.

