Of course outdoorsy people think that knowing how to build a fire is important.

The cave men thought so too, but did you ever consider that it could be a fundamental life skill for everyone?

Starting March 23 Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus will host a series of adult classes designed to build outdoor skills and confidence for the modern adventurer.

In the upcoming Bushcraft Skills Series, wilderness expert Jeff Devine will teach people to build fire from scratch, find food and water in nature, craft essential tools, and use natural navigation. From March through September, participants will be immersed in 30+ hours of hands-on skills across six intensive hands-on workshops, culminating in an overnight camping adventure where they can put their newfound skills to the challenge.

Baltimore Woods’ Executive Director Whitney Lash-Marshall said the inspiration behind this programming.

“At Baltimore Woods Nature Day Camp, kids in grades 5-8 learn many of these skills during week-long Voyager summer camp sessions,” she said. “We wanted to offer an opportunity for adults to get the same kind of hands-on, practical learning in a safe and supportive environment. Not only is this program indispensable for scout leaders, but it’s also great for parents who want to pass along these skills to their kids while on a family camping trip, or for anyone who wants to feel more confident when out for a hike or in the event that the opportunity or need arises.”

By embarking on this journey with Baltimore Woods Nature Center, both novices and outdoor enthusiasts can emerge not only with a profound appreciation for the wild but with a toolkit of invaluable skills that will last a lifetime.

The cost of the program is $360 for the full series and will run on March 23, May 4, June 8 and July 20, and August 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be an overnight camping experience on Sept. 21 to 22.

Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited.

To learn more or to register, visit baltimorewoods.org.