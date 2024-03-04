Margaret Anne (Weigelt) Wheeler “Peggy” passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

She was born and raised in Baldwinsville to the late Neil J and Betty T. Weigelt.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years James F. Wheeler, her children Rebecca Wheeler, Matthew Wheeler (Jamie), James Wheeler, Lora Brozzetti (Aldo), adoring grandchildren Michael, Joshua (Laura), Brittany, Grace, Emalyn, Stella, Kyla, great granddaughter Maeve, her sisters Mary (James), Carolyn (Thomas), brother Christopher (Melissa) and many loved nieces, nephews and godchildren.

A graduate of C.W. Baker High School, she then earned a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Cortland later pursuing her master’s degree in special education graduating with high honors from SUNY Oswego. She went on to become a dedicated elementary special education teacher in the Tully and East Syracuse Minoa school districts where she was a fierce advocate for her students for over 20 years before retiring to North Carolina.

Peggy was a devoted, faithful member of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church in Baldwinsville and St. Mark’s in Huntersville NC. To her the name of the father was another name for love. This love was woven into every aspect of her life as she volunteered her time, service and skills to her parishes as well as several causes.

She enjoyed life to the fullest, was an adventurous soul and had many hobbies including traveling to beautiful places with the love of her life and best friend James. She was an avid gardener, voracious reader and loved to golf. She especially loved baking with her grandchildren and spending time with family and friends.

Peggy cherished her family and had a unique way of making ordinary things very special. Her infectious cackle and overall joyfulness will be sorely missed. Her unwavering love, compassionate spirit and ardent strength will live on in our hearts forever.

James Funeral Home is assisting the family, online condolences may be made at jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.