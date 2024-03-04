With great pleasure Ms. Jamie Davis and family announce the engagement of Miss Hanna Diamond to Mr. Reece Eddy, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Eddy.

Hanna and Reece both attended Skaneateles High School, where they met and began dating. They graduated in 2016.

Reece was active in soccer, hockey and lacrosse and went on to play lacrosse for Canisius College and Boston University.

He majored in economics and is currently a financial advisor for Equitable Advisors. Reece also plays professional lacrosse for the PLL with the Utah Archers.

Hanna attended college at Penn State University and continued on to law school at Wake Forest, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. Hanna is currently an attorney for Kirkland & Ellis in Washington, D.C.

Hanna and Reece will be married at Hobbit Hollow Farms in Skaneateles on Aug. 31, 2024.