CAZENOVIA — This spring, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) is partnering with theater artist, director, and author Barbara

Gregson and musician Eric Porter to present “Mime, Myth and Masks,” a free theater program for adults of all skill levels.

Gregson and Porter will be CPL’s artists in residence from March 22 through June 1. The pair works with people of all ages and abilities to create original shows featuring mime, improvisation, storytelling, masks, and live music.

On Friday, March 22, from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., the pair will present an introductory theater and mask-making workshop for adults ages 18 and up in the CPL Community Room.

Registration for the workshop is now open. Sign up by visiting the CPL website calendar at cazenoviapubliclibrary.org, calling 315-655-9322, stopping by the circulation desk, or emailing CPL Adult Programming and Service Coordinator Renee Joseph at [email protected].

The artists will provide insight into their collaborative creative process and talk about how the attendees can get involved in their upcoming local theater production.

Gregson said she and Porter plan to involve everyone in some of their basic warm-ups and mime techniques, and she intends to discuss her mask-making process, show some of her creations, and demonstrate how to use them.

At the end of the event, individuals who are interested in joining the cast of the spring production can sign up for the rehearsal workshops.

Rehearsals will be held at CPL and will run most Mondays and Wednesdays in May from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., with a few exceptions.

“We will create theater masks with our cast on the first days of rehearsals,” said Gregson. “Then everyone will study mime and acting techniques and how to perform with their masks. Next, we will find [a] Greek or Celtic myth [to] use as a base for our theater work and performance.”

A dress rehearsal will be held on Friday, May 31 in preparation for the final performance on Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m., at Carpenter’s Barn.

“You must commit to doing the show if you have signed up for the rehearsal workshops,” said Joseph.

Gregson and Porter both reside in Chenango County and have worked together on at least 12 shows since 2014.

“It is important to bring music into our theater creations,” said Gregson. “[The music] is mostly original, which Eric Porter writes. Often, Eric will involve the cast of actors in the music-making process as well.”

Gregson added that her partnership with Porter works well because they share a similar theater-making philosophy.

“We both love creating original theater work with whomever we are working with,” she said. “[We] believe that everyone we work with can create interesting and powerful theater pieces, and we love making the theater-making process accessible to all.”

“Mime, Myth and Masks” is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

To learn more about Gregson’s work, visit gregson.theater/index.html. For more information on Porter, visit ericporterstudios.com.