Barbara Ann Young Riblet LaLonde passed away with loved family at her side on Feb. 19, 2024.

She was born in Syracuse on Oct. 20, 1931.

She was a buyer for WT Grand Co in Baldwinsville. Worked at The Stone Barn Castle (Cleveland, N.Y.) as a tour guide and the Good Witch by the fire for 25 years. She enjoyed her pets, reading, gardening, antiques and spending time with family.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Joe)Whiting of Skaneateles, Linda Pientka of Baldwinsville, Carol (Charles) Kratz of Auburn, along with 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. A niece, great niece, and a great-great-nephew. Preceded by Husband Herbert LaLonde, and her children Sharon June Riblet and Richard Hunter Riblet, and a sister Jean Dean.

Services will be private. Donations may be made to: Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.