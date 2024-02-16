Dr. Harry J. Shriver III, age 79, formerly of Baldwinsville and Indianapolis, IN, died peacefully at his home in Redmond, WA, on Dec. 8, 2023, after a long battle against cancer. He was born in 1944 in Baldwinsville, the second child of Harry J Shriver, Jr., and Elizabeth Jane (Allen) Shriver. The young family flourished in this rural community and they were known at the time for their iconic Shriver’s Dairy, featuring dairy products, ice cream and fresh baked goods.

The family had high expectations for this handsome, charismatic son, who could run like the wind. Harry (known as “Tip” by his close friends) graduated from Charles Baker High School in Baldwinsville in 1962 with many track honors (the “440” was his specialty,) landing him a four-year track scholarship to Indiana University in Bloomington, IN.

A member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, he completed his bachelor’s degree with a major in zoology in 1966. He was then accepted to Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis, where he completed his M.D. degree (1970) and internship, while also serving in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was a naval officer and physician at the Sand Point Naval facility in Seattle, WA, and he spent a memorable year in Adak, AK, before completing his tour of duty.

Fresh out of the Navy, Harry chose to join Group Health Cooperative in the Seattle area, where he practiced family medicine for four decades until his retirement in 2012. He was a gifted physician who was adored and treasured by his patients. At various times he also served as chief of staff for the Eastside Clinic (Redmond) and for the Factoria Clinic (Bellevue). In the latter years, he was thrilled when daughter Lisa was able to join him as a family physician at the Factoria Clinic.

Harry had a zest for life and “can do” spirit that affected everyone he met. In the first year of marriage, he built a full-sized pink kayak (named “Hot Lips”) in the living room of a single-wide mobile home; when the bank didn’t approve his prospectus to build a racquetball club, he “hid” a full-sized court in the plans of his new home, much to the delight of his family and friends! He was always the “Fun Dad,” who loved to play hide-and-seek with the kids, go on vacations in the motor home, and bring home “surprise” pets (bunnies, ducks, horses, snakes…). Even after his cancer diagnosis, he participated in a nighttime dive with the family to view manta rays off the coast of Hawaii.

Harry was an avid traveler, photographer and wood sculptor until the end of his life. With his dear friends and travel partners Velma (Jodi) Jacobson and Diane Oertli, he visited six of seven continents, missing only Australia due to illness.

Harry is survived by his first wife (M. Kathleen Shriver of Bellevue, WA), their two daughters (Kristin E. Shriver of Redmond, WA and Lisa C. Baker / spouse Jesse A.P. Baker of Bellevue, WA), and six grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings David Shriver of Redmond, WA, Elizabeth (Shriver) Demoret of Greensboro, NC, and Christopher Shriver of Scottsdale, AZ. Surviving step-siblings are Barbara (Ballard) Cummings, Sharon (Ballard) Schlosser, Barbara (Price) Willoth, Fred Price, and Dick Price.

His parents, second wife (Cathleen Schroeder Shriver), sister Martha (Shriver) Trisler, step-brother Tom Price, and beloved dog Summit preceded him in death.

The family will honor his life in a private service.