Carol E. Miller Wright Baronner, 88, of New Woodstock passed away Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at home with her loving daughters by her side. Carol was born April 8, 1935, in Hartford, CT, to Fay K. and Gladys E. Miller. She was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1955. Carol resided in Rochester for several years and was employed as a Contact Lens Inspector at Cooper Vision until her retirement. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, loved animals and was a fan of ABC Evening News, namely; anchor David Muir.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lorrie (Curt) Swartwout of New Woodstock and Julie (Jim) Wright-Procopio of Georgetown; her adopted daughter, Nancy (Norm) Carlson of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Emily and Hannah; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Steve Baronner and by her grandson, Richard Young.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, 7138 Sutherland Dr., Canastota, NY 13032. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.