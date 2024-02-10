SYRACUSE – Wrestlers from Fayetteville-Manlius, Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy and East Syracuse Minoa were all together Saturday at SRC Arena for the Section III Division I championships.

Only the winners in each weight class were guaranteed spots in the Feb. 23-24 state meet in Albany, and while many area wrestlers had podium finishes, none would prevail.

F-M, who finished eighth in the team standings with 76.5 points, had its best showing in the heavyweight division at 285 pounds thanks to the duo of Jackson Schwab and Andrew Dabulewicz.

Schwab pinned Michael Pease (Cicero-North Syracuse) and Dabulewicz edged Ryan Fleischmann (Central Square) 2-1 in the quartefinals, setting up semifinals where Schwab lost a tough 3-2 decision to Kamdyn Dorchester (Carthage) and Dabuliewicz was pinned by New Hartford’s Chris Belmonte.

As Dorchester went on to beat Belmonte 3-2 in the finals, Schwab and Daubliewicz both won consolation bracket bouts with pins – Schwab over Fleischmann, Dabuliewicz over Pease – and in the third-place bout against each other it was Schwab who won it quickly, pinning Dabuliewicz in 245 seconds.

Elsewhere for F-M, Eric Kozlowski dropped a 131-pound semifinal to West Genesee’s Logan Willis, but made his way to the consolation bracket final and finished fourth, denied a higher spot by a 3-2 defeat to Auburn’s Mike Boyhan after he won 7-6 over Liverpool’s Marek Sokolowski.

Harrison Schwab got fifth place at 152 pounds, dropping his semifinal 8-4 to Syracuse City’s Jesus Moreno and another bout before a fifth-place bout where he pinned Whitesboro’s Joe Dare.

Also for the Hornets, Joe Rafuse had the no. 3 seed at 108 pounds, but lost his quarterfinal 6-4 to Whitesboro’s Ethan Roser. Luis Rivera took an opening-round defeat at 138 pounds.

As for J-D/CBA, who had 47.5 points overall, Mason Porter won his 145-pound quarterfinal over F-M’s Trent Gloo in a technical fall, but dropped his semifinal to Carthage’s Logan Munn 10-3 before sweeping the consolation bracket and pinning Gloo for third place, Gloo having just beat Paul Ortega (Watertown) 8-5.

Carlos Barroso reached the semifinals at 116 pounds with a 9-2 win over Eli Faus (Indian River), but lost a close 6-4 decision to Central Square’s Jaxon Perkins, the eventual champion, as Barroso went on to finish sixth.

Max Griffin finished sixth at 124 pounds after a quarterfinal loss to West Genesee’s Austin Fesinger. Akasha Nunnally (108) lost a close quarterfinal 7-4 to Liverpool’s Aiden Adams-Bovenzi. John Lemondes (138) lost in the opening round.

Logan Opeddisano (160 pounds) won 16-8 over Tyler Delaney before Indian River’s Brady Lynch pinned him in the quarterfinals, with Michael Darling (170 pounds) also taking a quarterfinal defeat.

ESM’s Peyton Spencer wrestled at 124, beating Landyn Dignean (Central Square) 2-0 in the opening round, but dropping his quarterfinal to Carthage’s Ryan Munn.