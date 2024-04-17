Dana Coye is celebrating his 100th birthday on May 5!

Dorothy Coye is celebrating her 99th birthday on June 13 … and their 78th wedding anniversary is Aug. 31.

Together they have a lifetime of memories with their family: Connie (John) Bouck, of Auburn, and Jim (Judy) Coye of Skaneateles, and grandchildren, Jenny(Mark) Tremblay, of East Greenbush, N.Y., and Ryan (Samantha) Coye, of New York, N.Y. They also have three step-grandchildren – Terri Clay, of Ventura, CA, David (Eva) Bouck, of Prague, CZ, and Jennifer (Federico) Solmi, of Chappaqua, N.Y. and eight great-grandchildren. The newest addition is great-grandson, Shiloh Tremblay, 16 months old.

Both their birthdays and anniversary are rare and momentous occasions to celebrate lives well lived. They previously owned The Skaneateles Bakery, contributed much to the community, through their church and Rotary, and continue to enjoy living in their own home on the lake. If you see them around town please say hello!