NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Comprehensive Plan Review Special Board will meet in person and remotely to continue their review to update the Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Cazenovia.

The Special Board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall, 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. This meeting can also be attended remotely through the videoconferencing platform, Zoom. The public wishing to observe the proceedings may do so by participation using a free version of the software at Zoom.us. Video participants can access Zoom at the following link. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89533540768.

For audio participants, call (646) 931-3860 and enter the following Meeting ID:

895 3354 0768.

Dated: May 13, 2024

Connie J. Sunderman,

Town Clerk

Town of Cazenovia