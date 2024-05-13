CENTRAL NEW YORK – While many of the area’s high school girls lacrosse teams had special efforts last week, Christian Brothers Academy topped them in the way it prevailed over state Class D no. 3-ranked Westhill.

The Brothers’ 16-15 overtime victory over the Warriors last Tuesday at Alibrandi Stadium had a playoff feel to which both sides contributed, and in the process CBA displayed plenty of grit and determination.

Westhill controlled the first half and built a 9-4 lead, but defensive adjustments on the Brothers’ part led to more stops and turnovers while, on the other end, the attack kept converting.

Maeve Mackenzie led the rally, getting to double digits in points with six goals and four assists as Lilah Kirch also scored six times to set a season high. Sydney Vaughn added two goals and one assist, Madison Ceclia adding three assists.

Yet it was eighth-grader Ryann Murphy who, in the OT period, took advantage of Westhill giving most of its attention to Mackenzie and Kirch and putting the game-winner past Taylor Falcone, Murphy’s second goal of the game.

As a follow-up on Thursday night, CBA handled Cortland 18-4, with Ceclia’s five assists setting a tone as she got two goals, equaling Vaughn. Four others – Mackenzie, Murphy, McCartney and Kirch – had three goals apiece, Kirch adding three assists as single goals went to Adele Summer and Charlotte Wilson.

CBA cooled off on Saturday, dropping a 10-8 decision to Watertown, who built a 7-5 edge by halftime and held on late despite the Brothers getting three goals from Murphy and two goals from Mackenzie.

Kirch, McCartney and Vaughn also scored, with Ceclia getting two assists as Alena Clough and Alex Matucek led the Cyclones with three goals apiece.

Fayetteville-Manlius completed a regular-season sweep of reigning sectional Class A champion Baldwinsville, hanging on to earn a 12-9 victory over the Bees.

A high-scoring first half saw F-M gain a 10-6 advantage, its attack again led by Taylor Novack, who netted three goals and three assists as Julianna Cogliandro and Kathryn McNany also had three-goal hat tricks. Camille Ryan, Brooke Southwick and Colbie Jennings had the other goals.

B’ville would make up some ground late, Lea Otts earning three goals and two assists as Olivia Bartlett scored twice, yet it could not quite catch up, thwarted by 12 saves from F-M goalie Micaela Jennings.

F-M had another big win in store on Thursday night, defeating Liverpool 12-11 to avenge an earlier 16-9 defeat to the Warriors.

Cogliandro passed a milestone in this game, her goal and four assists putting her past the 200-career-point mark along with nine ground balls that were all important in a closely-fought contest.

Novack and McNany both scored four times, with Addison Keyes adding two goals. Southwick added a goal and Jennings picked up nine saves.

Jamesville-DeWitt reached the state Class C rankings in the no. 20 spot and, against its neighbors from East Syracuse Minoa Thursday night, routed the Spartans 15-2.

Merris Kessler scored five times to lead the Red Rams, with Lilian Wells adding three goals. Margaret Bliss and Ella Parker both found the net twice and added an assist as single goals went to Lauren Mills, Lacey Phaneuf and Taylor Keehfus.

Helping outt, Alexis Scaramuzzino had three assists and Caroline Stone two assists as the lone ESM goals went to Madison Wood and Jordis Aldrich.

Two days earlier, J-D rolled lagainst Section IV’s Horseheads in a 19-7 decision.The Rams continued to do a fine job spreading around its offensive production as no one had more than the four goals from Wells, who added an assist.

Stone, Bliss and Brooke Bort each got three-goal hat tricks and combined for four assists. Scaramuzzino had four assists by herself as Kessler, Keehfus and Sadie Withers managed two goals apiece.

ESM fell last Tuesday to Auburn 20-6, the Maroons newly confident after it joined the state Class B rankings in the no. 20 spot.

Wood’s three goals accounted for half the Spartans’ output. Liliana DiNatale got two goals, with Aldrich adding a goal as Auburn got six goals from Danielle Swietoniowski and four goals from Caroline Smith, plus five assists from Olivia Leader.