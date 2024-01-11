Plans for the Twin Ponds Housing project call for three five-story apartments, as well as a 7,500 square foot clubhouse with fitness room, meeting facilities and a community room, and a mixed-use building facing N. Burdick Street that would include five apartment units and space below for retail or eatery space. In total there are 309 apartment units planned – 156 two-bedroom units and 153 one-bedroom units.

The buildings will be situated on the property to take advantage of the views of the two ponds adjacent to the 52-acre site.

The first floor of the five-story apartment buildings will be reserved for parking and there are four external parking garages providing for 250 spaces of enclosed parking. A large parking area between the apartment buildings and lots around the clubhouse and retail building account for an additional 351 spaces.

The main access road would be across N. Burdick Street from Medical Center Drive. A second access road for emergency vehicle access will wrap around the south pond and exit onto N. Burdick Street across from Towne Center.

Although the planned unit development for the project has already been approved by the Manlius Town Board, the planning board is responsible for site plan review and approval.

The developer indicated the initial presentation was a way to get feedback from the planning board with the intention of incorporating that feedback into a more complete site plan.

The board appeared generally supportive of the project, which would develop a former quarry that has long been fallow.

“I’ve said from the beginning that this is the perfect place for a PUD,” said planning board member Rich Rossetti.

At the beginning of the meeting, Beecher thanked the town board for appointing her chairman at the organizational meeting last week and also thanked former chairman Joe Lupia, who resigned his position effective Dec. 31, 2023.

“I want to thank Joe Lupia for all his years of service to the town,” she said. “And specifically to the planning board.”