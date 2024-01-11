Virginia “Ginny” (Polek) Brown, age 92, of The Eleanor Villas in The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2024. She was born on July 13, 1931, in Babylon, N.Y., to Stanley J. and Virginia (Southard) Polek.

Ginny grew up within the Jones Beach State Park on Long Island. Her childhood home was one of three residential homes in the park. She held a deep admiration for her father, Stanley Polek, who served under Robert Moses as the superintendent. She graduated from Mepham High School in 1949, where she showcased her musical talent, playing the cello and serving as a drum majorette.

Her journey continued at Syracuse University, where she not only pursued her education but also found the love of her life, Bob Brown. Graduating in 1953 with a degree in education, Ginny and Bob married in 1954. She dedicated herself to teaching and became a cherished educator in the Penfield Central School District in the Rochester area. Later in her career, she brought her passion for literature to East Middle School English Department in Auburn.

Residing in beautiful Skaneateles for over 50 years, Ginny embraced the community wholeheartedly. Her active involvement in organizations like FISH, Meals on Wheels, school activities and St. Mary’s of the Lake (Eucharistic Minister and CCD Teacher) showcased her dedication and love for serving others. Her Catholic faith and Polish heritage were integral parts of her life, shaping her values and character.

Ginny found joy in various activities, from playing bridge and avid reading (as a proud member of the 100-year-old Leisure Reading Club) to skiing, golfing and long walks through her beautiful town. However, above all, her greatest love was her family and her extensive circle of friends.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert L. Brown, Jr, her daughter Connie Hickey (Tom), son Peter Brown, grandchildren Keven and Alex Hickey, Carson and Jaysa Brown, sister Carol Presler and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Virginia and Stanley J Polek and brother John Polek.

Ginny’s warm heart, infectious smile and unwavering faith endeared her to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She embraced life with love and faith, finding joy in each day.

A memorial service to celebrate Ginny’s life will be held at a later date in Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund in her honor.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.