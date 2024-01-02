On Nov. 30 three new members were sworn into the North Syracuse Police Department.

The North Syracuse Police Department announced the addition of Brittany Meyer, Joseph Cooke, and Khiem Nguyen to the police agency.

Meyer and Cooke, recruit officers, will attend a 26-week police academy in the near future and then begin their field training and evaluation program.

Nguyen, also a recruit officer, is currently completing basic course for police officer training before entering his field training and evaluation program.

“Congratulations to Recruit Officer’s Meyer, Cooke, and Nguyen,” the village announced in a press release. “You’ve signed up for a great career, with a great department, in a great community. We’re excited to see what lies ahead for each of you at the North Syracuse Police Department.”