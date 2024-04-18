CAZENOVIA — On March 29-31, 20 members of Limestone Creek Hunt participated in the Sedgefield Hunt Carolinas Foxhound Performance Trials in Hoffman, North Carolina. Huntsman Doug Russell entered five of the club’s best hounds to compete with 12 other hunts from along the eastern seaboard. This is a Masters of Foxhounds Association of North America (MFHA)-recognized competition, and hounds that place within the top ten are eligible for the championship in 2025. Limestone Creek Hunt was thrilled to have its hound “Jaybird” chosen both days as the “Huntsman’s Favorite” of the 60 participating hounds. Both “Jaybird” and “LCH Ida” qualified for the MFHA championship. LCH ended the competition with a fourth place standing overall.