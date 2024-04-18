MADISON COUNTY — Madison County is continuing its extensive review of long-term options for the preservation of its waste management system.

On April 9, the Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the county’s desire to retain ownership and management of its landfill and management of its waste management programs.

“The board recognizes that the current waste management program offers services that provide significant advantages for residents and is a point of community pride and an asset worth preserving,” the adopted resolution states. “[Based] on a thorough and ongoing review of available options, the board has determined that a public-private partnership is not currently the best available option and is no longer a course of action currently being pursued.”

Additionally, the resolution requests that Joseph J. Pinard, chairman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors, create a Madison County Waste Management Ad-Hoc Committee to perform in-depth research and advise the board regarding the numerous variables and issues related to the county’s waste management programs.

The committee will consist of “experienced and versed supervisors, peers, and employees as suggested by the full board to the chairman of the board and the chairwoman of the solid waste committee.”

Members of the public who are interested in being part of the committee and may have relevant experience can apply by following the application link at madisoncounty.ny.gov/3037/Landfill-Options. Applications should be submitted by April 26, 2024.

Background

Madison County has been working for the past two years to come up with a solution to concerns about the long-term financial sustainability of its current solid waste management system.

According to an April 9 Madison County press release, the waste management program serves a population of more than 67,000 people in nearly 26,000 households in 15 towns, 10 villages, and the City of Oneida. It employs more than 30 people at the Buyea Road landfill, four transfer stations, and the Materials Recovery Facility, which has a decades-long partnership with the Madison-Cortland ARC.

Collectively, the program manages 55,000 tons of garbage and 3,500 tons of recyclables generated in Madison County each year.

In late 2021, the Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to hire Cornerstone Engineering and Geology, PLLC to assess the current operations and then evaluate alternatives that could potentially improve the financial sustainability of the solid waste management system.

The firm’s final report, which was released in February 2023, indicates that current waste disposal fees are not sufficiently covering the costs of operations, capital expenses, and the long-term management of the landfill. If changes are not made to the system, waste disposal fees will need to increase to fully fund the program’s annual costs, as well as the future costs of landfill closure and post-closure monitoring.

The Cornerstone study evaluated the following three alternatives: maintaining the status quo with the implementation of efficiency measures, such as closing some of the transfer stations and beginning to charge a fee for recyclables; closing the landfill and constructing a transfer station to send waste elsewhere; and entering a public-private partnership for the operation and maintenance of the landfill.

The option of closing the landfill was ruled out because it would not achieve the goal of long-term financial stability and sustainability.

Based on its analysis, Cornerstone recommended that the county prepare a request for proposals (RFP) for a public-private partnership.

To continue evaluating that option, the board of supervisors issued an RFP in August 2023, reviewed the qualified submissions, and identified a potential partner.

Late last year, the board opted not to make a final decision on a proposed operations, maintenance, and lease agreement with the potential partner. The decision was made in response to community feedback that the county should slow down its evaluation process to find the best solution.

Per the proposed agreement, the county would continue to own its landfill and related solid waste facilities, and the private partner would lease the land and run day-to-day operations. The county would be involved in any future changes to the landfill operations and would retain the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation permit.

As stated in the resolution adopted by the board on April 9, a public-private partnership is no longer being pursued as a course of action at this time.

Madison County has also explored the following options: status quo with a significant increase in tipping fees; tonnage expansion at the landfill under continued county management; and tonnage expansion at the landfill through a public-public partnership.

The public-public partnership option arose in 2023 after another county-run waste management operator in New York State responded with interest as part of the competitive RFP process. Additional review and analysis of this alternative is needed, according to the county.

To further explore how and if Madison County could sufficiently increase tonnage on its own, the county hired Cornerstone to conduct a potential county-run landfill expansion evaluation.

A draft report was presented to the Madison County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee on March 26, 2024.

“[Cornerstone] has reviewed potential scenarios [that] involve Madison County continuing to execute the landfill’s day-to-day operations while changing operational and financial variables to optimize productivity to reach the county’s goal of self-funding all current operation and funding future post-closure liabilities,” the report states.

According to the county’s April 9 press release, the board of supervisors intends to continue its review of all options for preserving the waste management program.

“Preservation of services, long-term planning and sustainability, and fiscal prudence will guide the important decisions regarding the future of this community’s waste management program,” said Town of Lincoln Supervisor Melissa During, who chairs the Madison County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee. “The county will continue to rely on internal and external analysis as we consider all factors. Community input and support will be essential to achieving a shared vision for the future.”

The county is planning to announce a series of community informational meetings in the coming weeks to help residents better understand the options and to solicit feedback.

The Madison County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee’s next meeting will be held on April 30 at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

The county is providing regular updates and background on this issue at madisoncounty.ny.gov/3037/Landfill-Options.