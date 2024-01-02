By Jacquie Owens

Baldwinsville Public Library Adult Services Librarian

When I was little, the coming of Christmas was anticipated for months. We planned gifts, decorated, made plans for meals and visitors.

When it was done, the letdown was huge. We’d opened all the gifts, ate too much of everything, and visited with people we hadn’t seen in a year.

January was bleak – back to the regular schedule.

Over the years, I’ve worked hard to avoid the winter blues that still come upon me after the holidays.

One of the best activities to beat those gray days is finding interesting and fun things to do. Our library has activities for all ages. Case in point, even when we closed unexpectedly, our patrons still found a way to have a puzzle exchange! Just one example of events that take place at our library that yield unexpected benefits. The next in-library puzzle exchange is Feb. 10 at 1 p.m., if you’re interested.

If puzzles aren’t your thing, there are other ways to distract you from the gray outside. Other regularly scheduled events like Evening Knitting on Thursdays at 6:30 pm., Word Therapy Writing on Zoom, Sunday (starts at 6 p.m.) Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., and gentle morning exercise on Saturdays at 10 a.m. help get you moving and thinking.

What about joining a book club? There are five at the library and more at neighborhood clubs, churches and Y’s. If you haven’t found one that fits you, contact the library with what kind of book club you’d like. We could start something new!

The Saturday Matinee is back with all the popcorn you can eat.

This month we are showing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on January 13th at 1PM in the Story Room. Watch Indie save the day again in our free “theater”. You can’t beat the price.

Another way to lift your spirits is to help someone else. Take the time to give blood on January 16th starting at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the library. It is a great feeling to know that for 30 minutes of your time, you will be saving lives – a priceless gift. I feel better just thinking about it. Sign up at redcrossblood.org and in the search field type in “bvillelibrary” to make an appointment. Or you can call the library and we can make the appointment on the Red Cross site for you.

We’d be happy to answer your questions or help you find whatever you are looking for. Stop in, call the library at 315-635-5631, or email us at [email protected].