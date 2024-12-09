The Skaneateles Lake Association (SLA) recently announced a significant milestone in its mission to protect the Skaneateles Lake watershed.

With the dedicated support of the lake community and the efforts of their Lake Ecology Team, the SLA has successfully protected over 2,800 hemlock trees from the threat of the invasive Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA).

These critical trees play a vital role in preserving the health and stability of the lake’s ecosystem.

This was made possible through the generosity of the SLA’s supporters and from donations that poured in from across the community, and beyond, in memory of Walter Hazard Blackler.

While the SLA’s efforts to protect hemlocks were already underway, the budget allocated for this work had been fully utilized when these unexpected contributions, totaling almost $13,000, arrived.

This financial flexibility allowed the SLA to make the critical decision to treat additional hemlock trees under threat from the invasive Hemlock Woolly Adelgid.

This outpouring of support not only honors Blackler’s legacy as a beloved Skaneateles resident and community leader but also ensures these vital trees—and the lake’s ecosystem—will thrive for generations to come.

Blackler’s commitment to the Skaneateles community was unparalleled.

From his work on local boards to his contributions to the agricultural industry as the owner of Apple Acres, Blackler’s legacy is one of stewardship, innovation, and generosity.

His family’s connection to Skaneateles Lake, where he and his late wife Patricia enjoyed sailing and fostering community, reflects his deep-rooted love for the region.

“These generous contributions honor Walt’s legacy of service and his unwavering love for Skaneateles Lake and its surrounding community and we are grateful to his family for designating the SLA as the recipient of donations in his memory” said SLA’s Board Member Fran Rotunno Fish. ”Thanks to the donations to the SLA, made in his memory and continued donations from four supporters, we are ensuring that future generations can enjoy the pristine waters and natural beauty of this region.”

“The SLA remains steadfast in its efforts to combat invasive species like HWA, which threaten the health of hemlock trees. These trees are essential to maintaining water quality, shading cool streams, stabilizing soil, and supporting wildlife,” said Frank Moses, SLA executive director. “Protecting the lake’s ecology is a collective effort, and SLA is grateful for the enduring support of our members, donors, and volunteers.”

Protecting Skaneateles Lake depends on watershed-wide collaboration and a personal commitment from everyone who loves the lake. Please visit skaneateleslake.org for more information on all of their lake protection programs.