The Seniors of Skaneateles, a community-focused organization promoting friendship and engagement for local seniors, is back and better than ever.

Diane Mueller relaunched the group, which aims to enrich members’ lives through connections.

“The mission of the Seniors of Skaneateles is to promote friendship, sociability, mental wellness, and activities that enrich our members’ lives and connect them with the community,” Mueller said. “I saw an opportunity to bring people together again after the group disbanded in 2013, and I’m thrilled with the enthusiasm from the community.”

Membership is open to seniors 55+ enjoying full or part-time residency in Skaneateles or the surrounding area.

For $10 a year, members can join a welcoming network.

They can attend events and activities meant to inspire and engage.

“The Town of Skaneateles is impressed with the activities the Seniors of Skaneateles have brought to the community in 2024 and we are happy to support the group as it moves into the new year,” Courtney Alexander, deputy town supervisor, said. “We want to thank the past officers who have helped get the group back up and running and look forward to working with the new board in the future.”

The organization will start its holiday season with a gathering on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church located at 97 E Genesee St.

The event will also include the installation of the 2025-2026 officers and feature a performance by local talent, Julie Howard.

“We expect to see both familiar faces and newcomers at this special event,” Mueller said. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the season, reflect on our progress, and set the tone for a bright future together.”

For more information, contact Jean Clayborn, incoming president at 407-383-0107 or [email protected].