Anthony M. Ciferni passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Venice, FL, after a long battle with Alzheimers.

Born on June 23, 1944, he leaves behind his wife Beverly Ciferni, daughters Julie (Joe) Walsh, Jill (Peter Coleman) Pitts, son James Ciferni, grandchildren Grace, Anna and Molly Walsh, Jordon and Devin Ciferni, Anthony and Grayson Pitts, sisters Carol (Ray) Perotti, Andrea (Rudy) Campbell and many nieces and nephews.

Tony was loved by many for his humility, kindness and great sense of humor.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Syracuse.