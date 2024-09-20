Local film lovers will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world when the Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Skaneateles Library on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

The final 10 films screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period.

Which of these final 10 short films is the best?

That’s up to a worldwide audience to decide.

Cinema-goers will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the best film and actor.

The festival is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it.

Votes will be sent through to festival headquarters with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday Oct. 7, at 10 a.m.

The 10 finalists hail from eight countries with films from the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Ukraine, Italy, France, Australia, Croatia, and Ireland as well as two films from the USA.

The Final Ten are: The Talent (UK), I’m Not a Robot (The Netherlands), Mother (Ukraine), Dovecote (Italy), Pathological (USA), Alarms (France), Favourites (Australia), The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia), Room Taken (Ireland), Jane Austen’s Period Drama (USA).

All final 10 short films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at the Arena CineLounge in Hollywood.

Visit skanlibrary.org for more information.