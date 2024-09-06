100 Black Men of Syracuse, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and mentoring youth, is proud to announce its second annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. The event will take place on Monday, Sept. 16 at the prestigious Skaneateles Country Club and aims to raise funds for student scholarships, offering participants a day of camaraderie and friendly competition.

Special guest Adrian Autry, men’s basketball coach at Syracuse University, will again be in attendance.

Autry is celebrated for his commitment to mentoring and empowering young individuals, perfectly aligning with the spirit of the 100 Black Men of Syracuse’s mission.

Registration for the tournament is open. Interested participants can find more information and can secure their spot at 100blackmensyr.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, allowing businesses and community members to show their support for 100 Black Men of Syracuse and its invaluable work. Sponsors of this year’s tournament include Wegmans, Enterprise Mobility, Novanta, Pinckney Hugo Group, M.S. Hall & Associates, Crouse Health, Prudential and Bankers Life.

“We look forward to bringing the community together once again, with the continued support of Coach Autry,” said Drake Harrison, president emeritus of 100 Black Men of Syracuse and the tournament’s co-chair. “This event is a critical part of our efforts to fund scholarships that empower and support the educational pursuits of our youth.”

100 Black Men of Syracuse is committed to promoting education, economic empowerment, health and wellness, and leadership development in our community. The organization’s members strive to empower future generations to achieve their full potential through mentorship programs, college readiness initiatives, and scholarship opportunities.

To learn more, visit 100blackmensyr.org.