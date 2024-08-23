The history of boating runs deep in Skaneateles.

With the community situated around the foot of the lake, the connection to the water has obviously always been an important part of the community since it began.

According to the Skaneateles Historical Society, Skaneateles Lake was once described by William Seward as “the most beautiful body of water in the world” and the historical society goes on to note that boating has a deep and long boating history with a regional, national and international reputation.

As European settlers first came to the area, the lake was a major transportation corridor for both people and goods. With time, leisure boating came to dominate with steamboat excursions, the delivery of mail, and transport to resort hotels; continuing today with Midlakes Navigation, according to the historical society.

This history is very much alive and something the Skaneateles community takes pride in.

Increasingly rowing, paddle sport, and sailing came to dominate summer activities on the lake, according to the historical society

To support growing boating interest, boat design and building became an industry of import, from the time after the Civil War through the 1960s. Boats built by the Bowdish, Skaneateles Boat and Canoe Company, and Skaneateles Boat Company came to be respected and admired around the world for their beauty, quality build, and seaworthiness.

Most notably, is the internationally sailed Lightning sailboat designed by Olin Stephens and built by the Skaneateles Boat Company.

Complementing this increasingly competitive boat building industry, Skaneateles Lake has been home to many national and international competitors.

And with summer in full swing, just looking out on the water on any given day, people can bee seen out on the water in any number and style of water craft.

With all of this in mind, the Skaneateles Historical Society decided to do something to honor the people who have played a part in adding to and enhancing the history of boating in Skaneateles.

In June of 2025 this historical society plans to honor the first inductees of the Skaneateles Boating Hall of Fame.

“The Skaneateles Historical Society is initiating the Skaneateles Boating Hall Fame to honor those individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact to the Skaneateles boating community,” the historical society said in a press release announcing the formation of the hall of fame. “Broadly, honorees will come from disciplines across the boating spectrum: boat builders and designers, competitors, the transportation of people and goods, and those [who] promoted boating on the lake in general.

The press release goes on to note the hall of fame is to be community-based and to that end, while the hall of fame committee is aware of many worthy nominees, the Skaneateles Historical Society and the committee wants community input.

“If you would like to nominate someone or an organization for consideration for recognition, please stop by the SHS booth at the Skaneateles Antique & Classic Boat Show to fill out a Nomination form or drop them a note at [email protected] or visit their website at skaneateleshistoricalsociety. org,” the press release said.

Nominations for the class of 2025 will be accepted until Dec. 1, 2024.

Geralyn Huba, museum director at the Creamery, said the initial idea drew inspiration from another community award.

“The Skaneateles Historical Society was inspired by the chamber’s Citizen of the Year award,” Huba said. “With half of our facility devoted to the boating industry, we wanted to recognize that aspect of our community’s history in a special way.”

As noted in the press release form to fill out for nominations will be available during the coming boat show.

Huba said nothing has been set in stone yet, but the historical society hopes to be able to honor six to eight inductees in the hall of fame’s inaugural year.

In addition to beginning the nomination process, volunteers are in the process of designing a plaque that will be on display at the Creamery in the boat wing with plans to also bestow something on each living inductee as well.

Huba said the historical society hopes this will become something that people look forward to year after year.

“We envision this being an annual tradition for many, many years to come,” Huba said. “There are so many potential honorees. We would like this event to be something folks look forward to like other yearly celebrations in the community.”

For more information contact the historical society [email protected] or visit their website at skaneateleshistoricalsociety. org.