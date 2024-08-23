Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 PM | The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Learn to Play Mah Jongg | Fridays, September 13, 20 & 27 at 10:00 AM | Learn the basics of how to play Mah Jongg during this three-session workshop.

Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions. Registration required – space is limited.

Play Day at Amberations | Friday, September 13 from 10:30 – 11:30 AM | Location: Amberations, 2345 Amber Road, Marietta, NY 13110 | If you like catching frogs, feeding a friendly donkey, and getting your toes wet in a flowing stream, then you’ll love play time at Amberations! Join your library friends for a casual morning exploring Amberations, playing, and socializing with other children not yet in school full time and homeschool families. Rain date: Friday, September 20th at 10:30 AM. No registrations. For ages 2 – 7 with a caregiver.

Moon Walk | Friday, September 13 at 7:30 PM | Join us for a neighborhood walk to observe September’s Harvest Moon. First, we’ll learn about International Observe the Moon Night (9/14) and then head outside for a 20-minute neighborhood walk to look for the moon.

No registration. For all ages.

Morning Book Club: Speak | Monday, September 16 at 10:30 AM | This month we’re reading Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson.

Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Cookbook Club | Wednesday, September 18 at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! Registration is requested so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

ASL for Young Learners | Saturday, September 21 from 9:15 – 10:15 AM | Looking for ways to communicate with your nonverbal child? Come to the library to learn sign language for babies and other young children. Ms. Mary Beth and our ASL expert, Ms. Mary Ellen, will lead a 30 minute story time where children and caregivers will learn sign language and how to implement signs into their communication. Stay after for play time and the chance to ask Ms. Mary Ellen any questions about ASL. No registration. For babies – nonverbal 5 year olds with a caregiver.

Guitar Concert: Ben Ellis | Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 PM | Ben Ellis programs recitals that explore all the unexpected corners of the guitar repertoire. Programming and pairing works from the 18th to the 21st century, Ellis finds the surprising threads that connect contrasting works. His programs have included pairing transcriptions of violin music by Ysaye and Bach as well as the standard “When You Wish Upon A Star” arranged by Chet Atkins paired with an homage to Walt Disney by contemporary composer Darragh O’Neil. His performance credits include solo recitals for the Great Lakes Guitar Society, the Skaneateles Library Concert Series, and the Classical Guitar Society of Upstate NY. For adults.

Haunted History | Sunday, September 22 at 2pm | Buddy Thayer will share the history and the haunting evidence of the unknown at some of the historically significant cases the organization, Ocean State Paranormal has investigated. He’ll be presenting authentic video and audio evidence of existence after our physical deaths and may even share a ghost story or two. For teens & adults.

Evening Book Club: Nineteen Minutes | Wednesday, September 25 at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Piccoult.

Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 2 years with a caregiver.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Join other enthusiasts of this classic game for a fun and engaging afternoon. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have a basic knowledge of Mah Jongg, this is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your skills, enjoy friendly competition, and connect with other fans of the game. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own! For adults.

Upcoming Programs

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, October 10 at 4:00 PM| Join us after school for a book discussion, activity, and popcorn. October’s book is Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery: the Graphic Novel by Cynthia Yuan Cheng. No registration. For Ages 8 – 12.

Book & Movie Club | Thursday, October 24 and Friday, October 25 at 3:45 PM| Read Coraline by Neil Gaiman this fall and then join us for two events:

The movie screening on Thursday, October 24

A laidback discussion Friday, October 25

No registration. For ages 12 – 16.

Family Read Aloud Book Club: Fall Session | Thursday, November 7 at 6:00 PM | Pick up your copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J. K. Rowling and read aloud as a family this fall. Join us for a pizza party featuring a book discussion and activity inspired by the story. Registration required. For families with at least one child going into 1st or 2nd grade.