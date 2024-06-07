Steep slopes are a common landscape around Skaneateles Lake and contribute to the beauty of the watershed. However, during rain events, water rushes down these steep slopes and can cause flooding and property damage, and add excess nutrients to the lake, contributing to harmful algae blooms (HABs). While some erosion is expected, development can cause disruptions to natural functions, causing greater amounts of and faster runoff, and making steep slopes less stable and more susceptible to erosion.

The good news is that there are many partners working to stabilize steep slopes in the Skaneateles Lake watershed. The Central New York Land Trust recently completed a riparian restoration project in Spafford to protect water quality in Skaneateles Lake. On June 15, learn more and see the project for yourself at this program, which will be presented by Paul Porter, Director of Stewardship with Central New York Land Trust.

The program will take place at the 2989 Bacher Road property in Skaneateles, New York. This large project encompasses almost 94 acres of previously logged and damaged land. Part of this project included native trees, shrubs, grass and wildflower plantings to prevent soil erosion on the steep slopes and provide habitat and food for wildlife. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers and discussion.

This program and series are a collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County (with support from the City of Syracuse) and the Central New York Land Trust.

Session Details:

What: Stabilizing Steep Slopes to Stop Soil Erosion in Skaneateles Lake

Stabilizing Steep Slopes to Stop Soil Erosion in Skaneateles Lake When: Saturday, June 15 th at 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Where: 2989 Bacher Rd, Skaneateles, NY 13152

2989 Bacher Rd, Skaneateles, NY 13152 Speaker: Paul Porter, Director of Stewardship, Central New York Land Trust

For more information and to register, visit: www.skanlakeinfo.org/events/cnylt.

Questions? Contact Camille Marcotte, Water and Ecology Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County, at [email protected] or (315) 424-9485 ext.232.