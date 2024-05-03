BALDWINSVILLE – Through all of its ups and downs, its rise to powerhouse status, the long quest for glory and then back-to-back state Class A championships, one constant for the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team was that it always got the best of Cicero-North Syracuse.

In fact, a long 15 years had passed since the Northstars had won head-to-head against the Bees – but that is now over, B’ville taking a 10-9 defeat when the two sides met Tuesday night at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

This marked the second time in less than a week that the Bees saw a long win streak against a main rival end, Liverpool topping B’ville in overtime April 25 to end a skid that dated back to 2009.

C-NS, entering the game at 6-3 and no. 18 in the state Class A rankings, would spend the first half patiently controlling the game’s tempo and getting out in front, eventually taking a 6-4 lead to the break.

They played on even terms in the third quarter, but as the final period wore on the Northstars appeared to have sewn the game up, extending its lead to 10-6 with just four minutes to play.

It wasn’t over, though. Playing with desperation, the Bees rattled off three consecutive goals and sliced the C-NS lead to one, and had chances to tie it, only to get turned back. It was the fifth time in 11 games for B’ville that the margin was a single goal.

Dylan Garcia and Judson Ferris both got three-goal hat tricks, while Brady Garcia had two goals and one assist. Tieman Lynch had a goal and assist as Iggy LoMedico and Matt Niedzialek also earned assists.

What ultimately made the difference was that B’ville, who took more shots, was turned back by Northstars goalei Leyton Sullivan, who made 14 saves to the six for Trevor Sutton. Rocco Villano led the C-NS attack with four goals as three others – Adrian Sweeney, Tanner Long and Donovan Chaney – scored twice.

Now 9-1, state Class B no. 5-ranked West Genesee would arrive at Pelcher-Arcaro Thursday night, having defeated B’ville 12-7 back in April in Camillus.

This time, though, the Bees were able to win a close one, riding a tremendous effort in goal by Sutton to prevail 11-10 and halt the Wildcats’ nine-game win streak.

The start proved crucial. B’ville jumped out to a 4-2 lead, a margin it would maintain through much of the rest of the game as it continually answered any Wildcats charge with one of its own.

And it did so despite getting dominated in the center X. WG’s Jonah Vormwold won 20 of 25 faceoffs he took, but with all those extra possessions the Wildcats kept getting turned back enough by Sutton, who recorded 18 saves.

WG did get within one with a minute to play, but the Bees held on, Dylan and Brady Garcia each scoring three times as Ferris and LoMedico offered support with two goals apiece. Lynch added two assists and Trevor Valenti produced a goal as Chase Cogan led the Wildcats with three goals.

B’ville will take a 7-5 record into next Tuesday’s game at Fayetteville-Manlius before a trip May 11 to Section V power Victor.