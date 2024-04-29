Laker Limo will host Cast for a Cause at Skaneateles Brewery from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Laker Limo is a volunteer service that provides transportation for older and mobility-challenged adults in Skaneateles. Skaneateles Brewery generously donated a cask of beer that holds a beer created for Laker Limo: “Smooth Ride Grapefruit Ale.” All proceeds from that cask goes to Laker Limo. In addition, Eric Allyn will be playing from 4 to 7 p.m., Herlihy BBQ Food Truck will be on-site from 2 to 7 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Pictured are Laker Limo volunteers with the brewer creating “Smooth Ride Grapefruit Ale,” Nan Pardee closing up the cask and Page Rockwell, Skaneateles Brewery brewer Chris Fann and Nan Pardee approving of the beer.