Looking for a yard sale right in town with no traffic jams, easy parking and interesting items to entice everybody’s taste and wants? Looking for another event to attend in B’ville before or after you go to the Baldwinsville Library’s May 4th Book Sale?

McHarrie’s Legacy is proud to sponsor the annual Shacksboro Museum Spring Trunk Sale on Saturday, May 4, in the park next to the museum at 46 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The event is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the shady park trees.

Sellers from around the area will be set up on the park lawn for one of the first yard sale events of the season.

A variety of unique treasures ranging from jewelry and artisan quilts and handsewn, handcrafted specialties and, of course, yard sale goods will be available.

The museum will have some tables with a variety of gently used books available for purchase to start off the summer “reading in the sun” season.

The museum will also sponsor a baked goods table outside on the lawn and the gift shop will be open after noon. Many items including local-themed puzzles, Baldwinsville-themed items and a variety of unique one-of-a-kind gifts are featured on the shelves inside the shop. It’s a perfect time to find that special Mother’s Day gift without having to leave town!

The yard sale event begins at 9 a.m. and there is off-street parking available. Buyers are encouraged to carefully drive through the park gates where there will be plenty of parking in the grass on the left side of the park.

As of press time there were still lots of available spaces that sellers can register for at $15 per space. This is a fantastic time to bring your yard sale to the event and join in with others who are providing so many unique shopping opportunities. There’s always something for everyone at a yard sale.

Call or Text 315-767-9891 or email [email protected] if you need more information and/or want to sign up as a seller.

Upcoming events to plan for at the Museum include:

Saturday, June 1 – Annual Peony Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a special change this year – cut Peony Blooms will be for sale from 3–5 p.m. that afternoon for $1 per bloom. Museum volunteers will be on hand to cut the blooms as customers choose from the garden beds.

Saturday, July 27 – Trunk Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Use the contact information above to inquire about signing up as a seller.

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Trunk and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use the contact information above to inquire about signing up as a seller.