In April, the staff at Baltimore Woods Nature Center is focused on helping people explore nature in all its forms, and the local community is invited to share in the festivities and stewardship projects in celebration of Earth Day this year, too! The nature center has a wide slate of outdoor and indoor program offerings for visitors year-round and April is no exception.

April 5: Fun with Frogs 7:00-9:00pm

As spring begins the evening symphonies of the frog chorus emerge for breeding season. Come learn how to identify frogs by sound as we venture out to frog and toad hotspots within Baltimore Woods. We’ll survey the calling species and report our data to the national FrogWatch database. Space is limited. Online pre-registration is required. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

April 7: Forest Therapy Walk 1:00-3:00pm

Experience nature in a unique way on a guided Forest Therapy Walk throughout Baltimore Woods! Forest Therapy, also known as “forest bathing,” stems from a Japanese practice known as Shinrin Yoku. Led by June Leo-Randazzo, a Certified ANFT Forest Therapy Guide, this program invites participants to immerse themselves in nature and open their senses to the surroundings of the forest. This slow, mindful two-hour walk ends with a tea ceremony with wildcrafted tea foraged from the area and snacks. Cost: $30. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

April 13: Winter Farmer’s Market 10-1pm

Visitors to the market will enjoy a diverse mix of local farm and artisanal food products from top regional producers. This is the final market of the 2023-24 season. The new season starts in November 2024. Indoors with free parking. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. www.baltimorewoods.org.

April 13: Spring Montezuma Field Trip for Families 10:00am -12:30pm

As temperatures gradually warm and the days become longer, a grand spectacle of bird migration is unfolding. The Montezuma Wetlands Complex is one of the best places in the continent to watch migrating waterbirds on their journey north. We will tour around some of the busiest parts of Montezuma to watch geese, ducks, and other birds and to learn the stories of how they can travel so far. This program is designed for ages 8 and up. This program will involve traveling to various sites by car and we will mostly be doing stationary birding. There will be activities that involve movement and we may visit an observation tower that includes stairs. Meet at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge visitor center at 10am. Bring binoculars and dress warmly. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

April 19: Derby Hill Field Trip and Stewardship Project 10:00am -12:30pm

In a single day, hundreds and sometimes thousands of raptors and other birds may pass Derby Hill Bird Observatory on their way north along the shore of Lake Ontario. Join Naturalist and former Derby Hill Hawk Counter Anna Stunkel at Derby Hill to learn about these birds’ journeys, get an insider’s perspective on how and why this research is conducted, and learn some observation tips for watching raptors on the move. For the second part of the trip, we will look for birds among the hedgerows and do some optional trail work to help maintain the habitat and trail accessibility here. Program is for adults. $9 for members, $13 for nonmembers. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

April 20: Earth Day Stewardship Project, 9:00am – 12:00pm

Be a part of the annual Baltimore Woods restoration project to celebrate Earth Day! Join the Baltimore Woods Nature Center Stewardship Team to plant ~200 new shrubs to restore a secondary forest within a restoration fence. This event has projects for all ages! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Be sure to bring enough water, closed toed shoes, and tick deterrent of your choice. Dress accordingly, as you will be working in muddy conditions. Participants should plan to arrive by 9AM. Parking directions will be emailed in advance of the work project.

April 20: Earth Day Celebration: Planet vs. Plastic, 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Celebrate Earth with Baltimore Woods Nature Center and learn the many ways you can connect with nature in 2024! Look for pollinators, use a microscope to see nature in a whole new way, become a bird in the migration obstacle challenge, be a citizen scientist, meet people from nature and conservation-based organizations around Central New York and learn how you can get involved. The international Earth Day theme for 2024 is Planet vs. Plastic. As part of our celebration this year, we’ll help you understand how plastic impacts our planet’s health, and how you can rethink your own use of plastics in your daily life. If all of the demonstrations, games, information stations, and hands-on activities still aren’t enough, come along on a guided bird or wildflower hike to see the spring life return. Free event for all ages. Space is limited. Sign up online in advance for ages 3 and up. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

Through April 26: “A Quilt For All Seasons” Art Exhibit

Celebrating the four seasons with an exhibit of fabric art, “Quilts for All Seasons,” by local artist Sharon Bottle Souva, will be on view in the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center through April 26. The exhibit is available to view Monday through Friday (9 – 4) and Saturday (10 -4) through April 26. Free admission. All artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to support Baltimore Woods Nature Center.