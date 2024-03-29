CAZENOVIA – In years past, a late-March snowstorm would have all but guaranteed that the Cazenovia softball and baseball teams would have to wait until early April, at best, to take the field.

No longer, though.

With the new all-weather turf fields installed on the upper portion of Cazenovia High School’s athletic complex, both the softball and baseball Lakers would begin their respective 2024 seasons on time – and at home.

It was Cazenovia softball going first, taking on its Laker counterparts from Skaneateles Wednesday afternoon and, boosted by early rallies and strong pitching from Paige Reilley, prevailing by a score of 5-1.

Wasting no time, Cazenovia struck for a pair of runs in the the first inning. After Skaneateles cut it to 2-1 in the top of the third, the hosts answered with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the third.

Sophia Wilmot went three-for-three at the plate, driving in a pair of runs. Reilley also recorded an RBI, while Lucy Bliss nabbed a pair of singles and scored twice.

Those early runs were all that Reilly needed. Pitching a complete game, she allowed just two hits and overcame six walks with 11 strikeouts.

A day later, it was Cazenovia baseball’s turn, fresh off a 2023 season that included a run to the sectional Class B finals where it was stopped by Skaneateles.

Several strong seniors from that team, including Jack Byrnes, Sully Clarke, Jacob Grevelding and Jacob Szalach, were gone, but Jack Donlin led a strong returning class that would have no shortage of motivation since Skaneateles was the opening-day opposition.

And it was Cazenovia who prevailed, 10-7, taking the lead for good by scoring twice in both the first and third innings to erase an early 1-0 deficit.

Even more important, as it turned out, was a five-run fifth inning after Skaneateles closed the gap to 5-3. The key blow came from freshman Dan Bliss, who cleared the bases with a three-run double.

By now, Donlin, who had started on the mound and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight, was back in the field as Cy Abbott worked the remaining 2 1/3 innings, struggling at times but able to get the final outs.

Donlin, Taven Reilley and Joey Awald had two hits apiece, Reilly getting a single, double, walk and three runs scored. Nico Segall and Carter Bowden both drove in a pair of runs as Abbott added an RBI.