Sun Celebration: Solar Eclipse-style | Tuesday, April 2nd at 4:00 PM: Join us at the library as we explore the importance of perspective when a big sun and a small moon meet at the right place at the right time (and we view it from the right distance!). Kids will play different trivia and matching games and end with a cookie model of the sun. Registration required. For kids 8 -12.

Overcoming the reluctance to talk about death- A How-To Approach | Wednesday, April 3rd at 6:30 PM : Why is it so hard to discuss end of life matters with parents or other aging adults in our lives? Are you concerned about your loved ones having their affairs in order? Do you have your affairs in order? During this first session of the Enduring Legacies: Estate Planning Essentials series, attorney Elizabeth LaRochelle invites you to a discussion about different ways to approach these hard topics with loved ones and which basic documents you should be aware of.

My Neighborhood Story Time at the Fire House| Thursday, April 4th at 10:30 AM: Join us at the Skaneateles Fire Department for a very special story time! Librarian Mary Beth will read books and sing songs and then introduce the children to a real firefighter. Registration required. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

The My Neighborhood Story Time series connects young children and their caregivers to the places, people, and animals in our neighborhood.

Bite by Bite: A Caregiver’s Seminar on Kitchen Safety and Awareness | Thursday, April 4th at 7:00 PM: Presented by Meryl Eriksen of Pink Pineapple Kitchen, this essential workshop is designed to empower caregivers with the knowledge and skills necessary to create a secure and healthy kitchen environment for the little ones in their care. Topics covered will include knife safety, foodborne illness protection, cross-contamination awareness and general kitchen awareness. Enhance your kitchen safety knowledge and create a nurturing space where your little ones can learn, grow, and enjoy delicious, healthy meals. For adults.

Chess Club | April 5th, 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM: Learn to play chess at the library! Led by our teen volunteers, these sessions are a combination of lessons about the different chess pieces, the rules of the game, and simple strategies combined with games and chess play. Participants are encouraged but not required to attend every session. Registration required. For ages 8-12.

It’s a “Total Eclipse of the Park”: Eclipse Watch Party @ Austin Park | Monday, April 8th from 1:30-4:30 PM: Join the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Library at Austin Park for an afternoon of lawn games and crafts as we watch the eclipse progression together. Bring a blanket and your solar eclipse viewing glasses!

Parking is available at the upper lot, lower lot and next door at the Skaneateles Community Center. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled and all are invited to watch a livestream of the eclipse at the library.

A limited supply of free solar eclipse viewing glasses are available at the library on a first-come, first-served basis.

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, April 9th at 6:30 PM: The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, April 11th at 4:00 PM | Join us after school for a book discussion, activity, and popcorn. April’s book is Max and the Midknights by Lincoln Peirce. For Ages 8 – 12.

Learn to Play Mah Jongg | Fridays, April 12th, 19th, 26th from 1:00-3:00 PM | Learn the basics of how to play Mah Jongg during this three-session workshop.

Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions. Registration required. For adults.

Morning Book Club: Infinite Country| Monday, April 15th at 10:30 AM | This month we’re reading Infinite Country by Patricia Engel a sweeping love story and a tragic drama [and] an authentic vision of what the American Dream looks like in a nationalistic country

Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. The Morning Book Club meets the third Monday of the month. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Writer’s Club with Karen Hempson | Monday, April 15th and Tuesday, April 16th from 1:00 – 3:30 PM: This two-day writing workshop with local author, Karen Hempson, will guide kids in brainstorming, writing, and editing their own stories. Kids must be able to attend both sessions. Registration required. For ages 8 – 12.

Karen Hempson is a retired college professor of social studies education. She is author of Bean Pickers, American Immigrant Portraits and numerous award-winning creative nonfiction and historical fiction essays.

Cookbook Club|Wednesday, April 17th at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! Registration is requested so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

Guitar Concert: YunZhe Lin and Maja Radovanlija | Saturday, April 20th at 7:30 PM | YunZhe Lin is a classical guitarist originally from Shenzhen, China. Described as “possessing a refined, flawless, and powerful technique, along with a state-of-the-art knowledge of performance practices from all style periods,” Lin, as an active performer, has been met with high praise for his numerous performances across the United States and Asia. Maja Radovanlija was born in Belgrade, Serbia. Maja continued seeking ways to incorporate improvisation in her musical experience, mostly through playing with a variety of small and chamber ensembles.

Pink Moon Neighborhood Walk | Monday, April 22nd at 7:15 PM: Celebrate the moon during this nighttime walk at the library. First we’ll decorate a jar with pressed flowers and then we’ll walk a loop downtown and observe April’s moon in the Waxing Gibbous phase. No registration. All ages.

Evening Book Club: Black Cake | Wednesday, April 24th at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson; an immersive family saga about two estranged siblings delve into their mother’s hidden past—and how it all connects to her traditional Caribbean black cake.

The Evening Book Club meets the last Wednesday of the month. Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom.

Inside the Music with Maestro Loh: Thursday, April 25th at 1:00 PM | Maestro Larry Loh from the Syracuse Orchestra (formerly known as Symphoria) will be presenting a musical masterclass highlighting the orchestra’s upcoming concert: Bach, Copland and Shostakovich. Come and hear an insider’s perspective on what to look for at the concert! Two people in attendance will receive free tickets to the concert on April 28th, 2024!

Friday Film: Waitress: The Musical | Friday, April 26th at 7:00 PM: The Tony-nominated Broadway phenomenon comes to the big screen. Composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles is Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim part of herself. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie. NR | 2h 39 min | 2023 | Free popcorn! No registration.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 18 months.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 18 months – 4 years.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5.