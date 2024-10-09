SYRACUSE — World-renowned virtuoso guitarist Loren Barrigar, his son LJ and fan favorites CNY Songbirds will be performing in concert at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society from 7 to 9:30 this Friday evening, Oct. 11, to benefit Ready2RecoverCNY, formerly known as Road2RecoveryCNY, which helps fund long-term inpatient opioid addiction treatment for CNY adults.

Advance sale tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/r2rcny-fall-2024-concert-tickets-965397177947) or by visiting https://www.r2rcny.org/concert/

The night of the show, tickets will be $30 at the door of the church at 3800 E. Genesee St.

There will be refreshments available and a chance auction at intermission. All proceeds from the annual fundraiser will be used to help save lives in Central New York and give people the chance to start over.

“This is a terrific opportunity to enjoy a world-class concert while helping to battle opioid addiction in our backyard,” said Ready2RecoverCNY co-founder Darlene Endy. Loren Barrigar was born to play the guitar, almost literally, appearing on the stage of Nashville’s hallowed Grand Ole Opry at the ripe old age of six. His gift was evident from the start, and he has since gone on to fulfill that promise with a career of star-studded performances and recordings, touring the world with the International Guitar Duo (Loren and Mark Mazengarb), and being hand-picked by guitar sensation Tommy Emmanuel to be Tommy’s opening act.

Loren’s son, LJ, is fast following in his dad’s footsteps as a gifted musician, and now, performing together, they are creating the best guitar music in Central New York.

The CNY Songbirds (Maureen Henesey, Joanna Jewitt, and B.Kelly Wilcox) have emerged as one of Central New York’s premier vocal groups—three powerful voices blending into one amazing sound, backed by an all-star band of top Syracuse musicians. Their range is broad and deep, covering everything from Crosby. Stills, Nash & Young and Steely Dan to Fleetwood Mac and Linda Ronstadt. The Songbirds have that rare gift of capturing the essence of the songs they cover while making them distinctly their own. Audiences have said they literally get chills listening to them.