DEWITT – When two area undefeated girls swim teams clashed Tuesday night Jamesville-DeWitt got the best of it against Fayetteville-Manlius.

The duo of Thearyn Wales and Evelyn Jones each took part in four winning efforts for the Red Rams as it turned back the visiting Hornets by a score of 100-83.

Wales would beat the field in the 200-yard individual medley in two minute 25.75 seconds as teammate Helena Sofinski (2:29 flat) beat out F-M’s Emme Prendergast (2:30.90) for second place. Moving to her specialty, the 100 backstroke, Wales would go 1:03.52, nearly five seconds ahead of the 1:08.42 from the Hornets’ Gabby Dardis.

Jones, in her sprint sweep, took the 50 freestyle in 26.94 seconds as Lila Schroth got second in 27.92. Then, in the 100 freestyle Jones won in 58.22 in another 1-2 Rams sweep with Nora Barnello, who went 1:00.10 to beat Kelly Liu’s 1:00.88.

All three relays went in J-D’s favor, starting with the 200 medley it claimed in exactly 1:58 to F-M’s 2:01.36. Then it won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.69, beating the Hornets’ 1:53.27, and closed out the meet with a 4:05.34 in the 400 freestyle relay, F-M posting 4:07.66.

Another big factor in the outcome was J-D earning all 13 points handed out in diving. Kayla McQuaid roared to 259.80 points, with Kaia Eutale second (189.25), Zoe McCarthy third (166.50) and Abigail Gorczynski fourth with 162.40.

Maria Fisher added another title for the Rams when she swam the 100 butterfly in 1:07.55 to get away from F-M’s Audrey Fetterman (1:10.83) in second place, while Maggie Lister claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.53, with Prendergast second in 1:18.25.

Standing out for F-M, freshman Meghan Groshans took the 200 freestyle in 2:10.14, edging the 2:10.31 from J-D’s Cora Bright and 2:11.43 from Nora Barnello as Elise Wratney (2:11.70) was fourth. Wratney won, too, going exactly 5:50 to win a close 500 freestyle over Groshans’ 5:52.01.