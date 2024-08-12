VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – Compared to Fridays and Saturdays, in the restaurant business Tuesdays are generally considered slow – drawing fewer reservations, less walk-ins and a notably quieter bar.

Nevertheless, buoyed by the soaring sounds of live music, Tuesdays are emerging as a bright night in B’ville.

Jazz has been ringing out on Tuesdays for several months at the new Persimmons Restaurant at Timber Banks, and now one of the village’s most reputable longtime establishments – Tassone’s Wine Garden at 8113 Dexter Parkway – is also staging small jazz groups and solos to entertain its Tuesday-evening patrons from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tassone’s first opened in 1991 founded by Sam Tassone who was joined by his son, John, and daughter, Mary. Together the family shaped the restaurant’s identity and reputation. Over the years, Tassone’s has become famous for its quality meat and seafood dishes along with its foundational Italian cuisine.

Diners who reserve tables Tuesdays at Tassone’s will also enjoy a complimentary cocktail with their meals; 315-635-5133.

Earlier this month on Aug. 6, Tassone’s presented Nancy Kelly, one of New York State’s top vocalists and a nationally acclaimed scat singer.

Next Tuesday, Aug. 20, Zee Zee & Friends will take the stage there, followed by The Instigators on Aug. 27.

Saxophonist Joe Carello will appear with Dave Donley’s Latin Groove Connection on Sept. 3, and versatile vocalist Ronnie Leigh, a Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Famer, will perform on Sept. 10.

Just Joe is booked for Sept. 17, the Theo Curtain Trio Sept. 23, the Jill Minye Quartet Oct. 1, and the series concludes with saxman Seth Carper’s Quartet on Oct. 8.