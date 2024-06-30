VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – At its monthly meeting on the evening of Monday, June 24, the village of Liverpool planning board conducted a public hearing regarding the status of American High’s Academy at Syracuse Studios.

Representatives from American High at the former Liverpool High School building at 800 Fourth St. attended the meeting. American High’s director of operations, Heath Cottingem, and academy fundraiser Andie Schlenker answered questions about their policy allowing various community groups to use the historic building at 800 Fourth St.

They reported that several such groups have been welcomed to use the facility, including a basketball league, a church, a dog-training class and Encore Youth Productions, a theater company.

Encore pays rent of $18,000 annually and the others are charged for expenses.

Planning board members asked for a complete list of participating community groups and the rents they pay to American High.

Encore Youth Productions Executive Director Amy Nickels also attended the June 24 meeting and described her company’s activities there.

Board members quizzed the American High representatives about the academy’s enrollment figures and its affiliation with local colleges.

Board Chairman Bob Bradt explained that they need details about the academy’s students and proof that they’re receiving college credits.

About a half-dozen neighbors spoke at the public hearing as did Mayor Stacy Finney.

Many complained about parking problems, noise and other disruptions caused by the film production company. Some pointed to a recent weekend training session involving heavy equipment and forklifts being operated in the building’s front parking lot.

Such neighborhood disruptions, Finney said, “are totally unacceptable,” cricitcizing American High representatives for repeatedly taking actions for which they subsequently apologized. “You consistently do this,” she said.

Finney drew applause from the attending neighbors when she said, “We really need to hold you to what your special permit says.”

American High founder and CEO Jeremy Garelick has requested a meeting with Finney, according to Deputy Village Clerk Sandy Callahan. Meanwhile, the planning board members – Bradt, Nathan Holliday, Sam Reppi and Jim Rosier – plan to revisit the American High discussion at its next meeting on July 22. Board member Heidi McElwee was absent on June 24.

Planner Sam Reppi delivered a final word of advice to the American High representatives.

“Your overarching principal must be to be a good neighbor,” Reppi said.

Sexy summer comedy up next

American High will begin filming a teen comedy called “Summer of ‘69” in July.

Directed by actress Jillian Bell, “Summer of ‘69” will be the feature-length directorial debut for Bell, an actress whose credits include “22 Jump Street,” “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Good Burger 2,” She also appeared in “Murder Mystery 2,” directed by American High founder Jeremy Garelick.

American High hopes local residents help out by sharing vehicles to be “picture cars” in the movie. They’re specifically looking for a 1967 cherry red Jaguar convertible, a used Volvo and a Datsun. If you have such a vehicle, email a photo and contact info to [email protected]. Owners will be compensated.

“Summer of ’69,” also seeks dozens of extras. Producers plan to fill roles including an entire marching band, a soccer team and a cheerleading team. All roles are paid and will be shot on weekdays throughout July. For information, email [email protected]

American High, headquartered at the former A.V. Zogg Middle School and Liverpool High School, has shot more than 15 movies in Central New York over six years. “Summer of ‘69” will be released next summer on Hulu as part of a multi-picture deal with the streaming service.

