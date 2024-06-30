Special guests Landry and Donny from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue visited Plank Road Quilt Guild On Wednesday, June 12.

Volunteers from Helping Hounds, Janet Kaido and Jennifer Grimsley brought the pups to greet the members and explain about their mission. Kaido explained that Helping Hounds Dog Rescue started small in a Dewitt location but outgrew the facility quickly.

Now located in a 9,000 square foot building on Taft Road, it houses rescue dogs ready for adoption.

Many dogs are rescued from Texas and Mississippi and are saved from euthanization. The organization also takes in local dogs from owners who are no longer able to take care of them.

There are many ages of dogs at Helping Hounds from puppies to senior dogs ready to be adopted into their forever homes. The dogs are constantly changing, some being adopted within days. See Helping Hounds Facebook page for a live feed of the unloading of a fresh batch of rescued dogs.

And see their webpage for more information about adopting one of these precious animals, volunteering and donations. helpinghoundsdogrescue.org.

For more information about Plank Road Quilt Guild, visit plankroadquiltguild.org or on Facebook.