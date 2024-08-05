CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Aug. 8, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) Gallery will host a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. for the opening of an art exhibition titled “CazArts’ Painters.”

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition, which runs through Aug. 30, showcases the work of talented area artists who participated in CazArts classes taught by former Cazenovia College art gallery director Jen Pepper.

CazArts is an alliance of artists, cultural organizations, and supporters dedicated to nurturing a community that promotes the creation and appreciation of the arts. Its classes are held at the Carpenter’s Barn arts hub at Lakeland Park in Cazenovia.

“There are approximately 45 acrylic on paper and canvas [paintings in this show],” said Pepper. “Most are from observation; some are copies from Edouard Manet’s 19th-century still lifes. The works in the exhibition have all been created under my direction in my CazArts painting workshops. They have each completed some fantastic works!”

The featured artists are Anna Chernobai, Caroline Liquori, Jim Marsch, Erin Milin, Giovanna Urist, and Caroline Wazer.

Urist said she signed up for Pepper’s acrylic painting class last fall. At that time, she had a lot of experience with art but had never painted regularly or with acrylics.

“I recently had a baby, and it was the most wonderful reason to get out of the house, spend time with other amazing people in my community, and expand my creative toolbox,” she said. “Jen Pepper meets every student exactly where they are and helps them grow as artists. I learned so much and took more of Pepper’s classes because of how much fun they were and [how] I improved as a painter.”

Urist added that in addition to pushing everyone to become better artists, Pepper incorporates art history into her classes and introduces her students to different artists — current and long-gone — to expand their artistic knowledge.

“I’m so grateful that CazArts is a vibrant part of my community, and I’m excited to exhibit alongside my fellow artists,” Urist said.

Pepper is a Canadian-born independent curator and visual artist who works in two- and three-dimensional media. She has exhibited in solo and group shows internationally since 1990. Her work has been reviewed in “Sculpture” magazine among other journals, and she has been an artist in residence at institutions worldwide.

Pepper holds a BFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art and an MFA from the University of Connecticut at Storrs.

She was a faculty member at Cazenovia College from 2003 until the institution’s permanent closure in 2023. In addition to directing the college’s Reisman Hall Art Gallery, she was a studio art and art history professor and program and foundations director.

Pepper was awarded a 2023 Impact Award hosted by LeMoyne College in recognition of her teaching and gallery work at Cazenovia College and her contributions to Central New York communities through arts and culture.

After Cazenovia College closed, she spent one year as a visiting professor and gallery coordinator at Pratt Munson College of Art & Design in Utica, NY.

“Currently, I am enjoying being a full-time artist myself,” Pepper said. “I just closed a solo exhibition in Binghamton. In September, I will [have] another one-person exhibition in Utica called ‘Seeing through Yesterday.’”

In addition to painting classes, Pepper teaches drawing and mixed media, weaving and fiber arts, and sculpture through CazArts.

Registration for CazArts’ fall classes and workshops is now open at cazarts.com.

Starting in September, Pepper will teach painting on Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m. and drawing and mixed media on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

“I took art classes throughout high school and college, and signing up for Jen’s class helped me get back into painting,” said Milin. “For me, taking a class and having [a] community that met weekly was really important. Jen is an amazing artist and teacher. Taking her class was an incredible opportunity [to] learn from her and obtain her feedback. I loved how she brought her knowledge of the art world into our class. She is a supportive, fun, and encouraging teacher. I feel really excited and proud of the work that I’m doing.”

CPL is located at 100 Albany St., Cazenovia. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

To learn more about Pepper and her work, visit jenpepper.com.