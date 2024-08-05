CAZENOVIA — MacKinnon Liquors in Cazenovia’s Town & Country Plaza has new owners and a new name.

Michael Romano and Jess Amidon, the new proprietors, have renamed the store “Cazenovia Wine & Liquor” and plan to expand some of its offerings based on industry trends and consumer needs.

Romano has spent over 20 years managing and tending bars. He also owned an ATM business for several years.

“His business background [and] history in bar service is a great combo for serving this industry,” said Amidon, who has owned and operated Caz Cans on Route 20 for about 15 years.

Amidon plans to continue to run her bottle and can redemption center while her husband manages the wine and liquor store.

The couple purchased the shop at 75 Nelson St. from longtime owner Tracy McKinnon, who, according to Amidon, decided to retire and is happy to pass along the business.

“We’re excited for this opportunity,” Amidon said. “We’re hoping to continue the legacy set before us and maintain customer relationships by providing great products in an inviting atmosphere.”

A grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22 through Saturday, Aug. 24

“We are trying to plan different tastings through the weekend, [and] we will have some snacks and raffles,” said Amidon.